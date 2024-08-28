Back to top

Nordstrom (JWN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Nordstrom (JWN - Free Report) reported $3.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was +29.73%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nordstrom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP)

    : 370 compared to the 370 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change

    : 1.9% compared to the 1.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Credit card revenues

    : $109 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $106.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

  • Net Sales

    : $3.79 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

  • Total net sales- Nordstrom Rack

    : $1.27 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.

  • Total net sales- Nordstrom

    : $2.51 billion versus $2.49 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.
Shares of Nordstrom have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

