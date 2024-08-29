Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Salesforce.com (CRM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Salesforce.com (CRM - Free Report) reported $9.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. EPS of $2.56 for the same period compares to $2.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.35, the EPS surprise was +8.94%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Salesforce.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Current

    : $26.5 billion compared to the $26.35 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.

  • Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Total

    : $53.5 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $53.21 billion.

  • Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Noncurrent

    : $27 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $26.57 billion.

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas

    : $6.20 billion versus $6.36 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific

    : $940 million versus $916.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.

  • Geographic Revenue- Europe

    : $2.18 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

  • Revenue- Professional services and other

    : $561 million versus $525.23 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.

  • Revenue- Subscription and support

    : $8.76 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $8.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

  • Revenue- Subscription and support- Sales

    : $2.07 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

  • Revenue- Subscription and support- Service

    : $2.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

  • Revenue- Subscription and support- Marketing and Commerce

    : $1.31 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

  • Revenue- Subscription and support- Platform and Other

    : $1.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.
Shares of Salesforce.com have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

