Okta (OKTA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2024, Okta (OKTA - Free Report) reported revenue of $646 million, up 16.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $632.24 million, representing a surprise of +2.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Okta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Remaining performance obligations

    : $3.51 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.42 billion.

  • Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO)

    : $2 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Total Customers

    : 19,300 versus 19,341 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Subscription

    : $632 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $618.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%.

  • Revenue- Professional services and other

    : $14 million versus $13.69 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
Shares of Okta have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

