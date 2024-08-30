Back to top

Dell Technologies (DELL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2024, Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) reported revenue of $25.03 billion, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.89, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74, the EPS surprise was +8.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dell Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group

    : $12.41 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group

    : $11.65 billion versus $10.75 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.6% change.

  • Net Revenue- Other businesses

    : $966 million versus $869.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.8% change.

  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer

    : $1.86 billion versus $1.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.2% change.

  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage

    : $3.97 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial

    : $10.56 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking

    : $7.67 billion versus $6.70 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +79.5% change.

  • Operating Income- Client Solutions Group

    : $767 million versus $791.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group

    : $1.28 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Dell Technologies have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

