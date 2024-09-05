Back to top

Sprinklr (CXM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2024, Sprinklr (CXM - Free Report) reported revenue of $197.21 million, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $194.58 million, representing a surprise of +1.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sprinklr performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Margin - Professional services

    : -3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -0.1%.

  • Gross Margin - Subscription

    : 81% versus 80.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Subscription

    : $177.86 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $178.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

  • Revenue- Professional services

    : $19.35 million compared to the $16.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.9% year over year.
Shares of Sprinklr have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

