Booking Holdings (BKNG) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
The latest trading session saw Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) ending at $3,932.59, denoting a +1.6% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.65%.
Heading into today, shares of the online booking service had gained 6.49% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.25% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Booking Holdings to post earnings of $77.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.41%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.62 billion, indicating a 3.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $176.92 per share and a revenue of $22.95 billion, representing changes of +16.23% and +7.4%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. Right now, Booking Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Booking Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.88. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.59 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that BKNG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.18. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 69, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.