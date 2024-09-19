Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Darden Restaurants (DRI - Free Report) reported $2.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS of $1.75 for the same period compares to $1.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.8 billion, representing a surprise of -1.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Darden Restaurants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-restaurant sales - LongHorn Steakhouse - YoY change: 3.7% versus 3.3% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Same-restaurant sales - Olive Garden - YoY change: -2.9% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of -1.6%.
  • Company-owned restaurants - Total: 2,040 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 2,051.
  • Company-owned restaurants - Olive Garden: 923 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 922.
  • Same-restaurant sales - Consolidated - YoY change: -1.1% versus -0.2% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Company-owned restaurants - LongHorn Steakhouse: 577 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 577.
  • Same-restaurant sales - Other Business - YoY change: -1.8% versus -0.6% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Same-restaurant sales - Fine Dining - YoY change: -6% compared to the -1.1% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Sales- Olive Garden: $1.21 billion versus $1.23 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.
  • Sales- Other Business: $555.50 million compared to the $586.28 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
  • Sales- Fine Dining: $278.90 million compared to the $293.70 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
  • Sales- LongHorn Steakhouse: $713.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $708.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Darden Restaurants here>>>

Shares of Darden Restaurants have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

