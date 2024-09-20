We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Berry Global Unveils Chameleon for Quick Low-Cost Customization
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) recently unveiled the Chameleon bottle designed specifically for personal care, homecare and healthcare markets.
BERY’s Chameleon bottle is made from polyethylene or polypropylene material, which is recyclable. It features a unique textured base section that is offered in 10 standard versions. Customers can design the bottle with custom finishes with an easy quick-change tooling process. The neck of the bottle can be adapted for various closures, sprays or pumps, thereby enhancing customization. Customers can choose colors per their preference and enjoy a large area for printing or labeling. With low minimum order quantities starting at just 10,000 units, the BERY solution allows for fast, cost-effective and eye-catching packaging.
Berry also offers a comprehensive design solution by providing bottle design prototypes, 3D printing services, in-house artwork creation and on-site silk screen printing.
BERY’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance
Berry Global is benefiting from strength in the Consumer Packaging North America segment. Investments in the latest equipment technologies, advantaged film development and design for circularity also bode well. Cost-reduction actions, including structural plant closures and labor management, are expected to aid the margin performance.
BERY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the year-to-date period, the company’s shares have gained 10.5% compared with the industry’s 23.2% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
It is experiencing weakness in its Consumer Packaging International unit due to reduced selling prices arising from the pass-through of lower resin prices. Softness in North American transportation and shrink film markets are affecting the Flexibles unit’s performance.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.
Packaging Corporation of America (PKG - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
PKG delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.6%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Packaging Corporation’s 2024 earnings has increased 2.6%.
Sonoco Products Company (SON - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.1%.
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SON’s 2024 earnings has increased by a penny.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. PH delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.6%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 1.3%.