Why Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
In the latest trading session, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG - Free Report) closed at $36.50, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.
The company's stock has climbed by 3.23% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.28% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Sweetgreen, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.27%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $174.92 million, reflecting a 14.01% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
SG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.75 per share and revenue of $678.12 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.68% and +16.11%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sweetgreen, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.