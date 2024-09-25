Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cintas (CTAS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended August 2024, Cintas (CTAS - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.5 billion, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.10, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cintas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services: $1.93 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Total Revenue- Other: $567.75 million compared to the $554.74 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- All Other: $275.18 million versus $272.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.
  • Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services: $292.57 million versus $282.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cintas here>>>

Shares of Cintas have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cintas Corporation (CTAS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise