Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $23.59, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.53%.

The shipping company's stock has climbed by 10.86% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $344.28 million, indicating a 54.32% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.38 per share and a revenue of $1.35 billion, signifying shifts of +83.7% and +41.9%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.32% lower. Star Bulk Carriers presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Star Bulk Carriers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.26.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


