Community Health Teams Up With Denim to Scale Conversational AI

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH - Free Report) recently partnered with Denim Health to integrate conversational AI technology into its Patient Access Center (PAC), which handles calls for almost a thousand CYH-affiliated primary care providers. These are responsible for operating more than 25,000 inbound calls every day.

The collaboration aims to enhance the patient experience and streamline call center operations. After a successful pilot in late 2023, Community Health deployed Denim Health's AI bot across its PAC to authenticate caller identities, understand the reasons behind the calls, and provide initial support before transferring them to agents.

Is it Working?

This integration has improved call efficiency, reduced call times, and laid the foundation for additional automation use cases like patient self-scheduling and care gap closures. Denim Health’s AI bot authenticated patients’ identities without any cases of misidentification. Preserving a balanced mix of automation and human interaction, the AI allows for seamless handoffs to human agents when needed.

With this move, CYH intends to streamline agent workload, which can result in more savings for the company. It will help agents focus on complex patient needs through better resource allocation. These improvements come at a crucial time for CYH as healthcare providers face increased pressure to improve service quality while controlling administrative expenses.

Hospitals Leveraging Technology

Rising patient volumes and an increasing number of disease cases are putting pressure on hospitals to manage higher supply and operational costs. To address this, many companies are turning to AI, automation, and real-time analytics to boost patient care, streamline workflows, and optimize their margins. These technologies enable organizations to improve patient outcomes while maintaining a competitive edge.

Companies like HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) , Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS - Free Report) and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) are also partnering with tech firms to implement AI tools, machine learning and predictive analytics. These solutions support clinical decision-making, automate administrative processes and enhance patient engagement.

Some companies have also expanded into telehealth and similar digital services, which gained momentum during the pandemic, to diversify their care offerings and adapt to evolving patient preferences.


