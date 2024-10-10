We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cloudflare Expands Cloud Security Portfolio With Kivera Buyout
Cloudflare (NET - Free Report) has been expanding its portfolio through acquisitions. NET recently acquired Kivera and integrated its preventive control and cloud security features directly into Cloudflare’s services.
Kivera to Bolster Cloudflare One Capabilities
The buyout of Kivera is a strategic step toward enhancing preventive cloud security through Cloudflare’s One platform. The acquisition will enable Cloudflare to offer its customers more robust and proactive controls, safeguarding cloud environments from misconfigurations before they occur.
Kivera’s technology will complement Cloudflare One, delivering instant, one-click solutions to detect and correct cloud configuration errors — one of the leading causes of data breaches. With Gartner predicting that misconfigurations will account for 99% of cloud security breaches by 2027, this acquisition is timely and crucial for businesses adopting multi-cloud solutions.
Furthermore, Kivera's integration will provide Cloudflare customers with compliance automation, preventing costly regulatory violations. This acquisition, along with Cloudflare’s prior purchase of BastionZero, strengthens its position as a leader in cloud security, offering comprehensive, zero-trust infrastructure solutions for hybrid IT environments. For enterprises seeking to protect their cloud assets, Cloudflare’s expanded portfolio offers an innovative and preventative approach to secure their digital infrastructure.
Cloudflare Expands Cloud Security Portfolio
Cloudflare has been expanding its portfolio by launching innovative products. So far this year, NET has launched multiple security products, including Firewall for AI and Defensive AI. Firewall for AI protects Large Language Models from cyberattacks by providing a security layer. Defensive AI protects devices exposed to the Internet from AI-based cyberattacks.
Cloudflare has also expanded its product capabilities through partnerships with CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Kyndryl (KD - Free Report) .
Cloudflare’s partnership with CrowdStrike combined NET’s Zero Trust protection and CRWD’s AI-powered cybersecurity to prevent breaches on a large scale. NET has also partnered with many other industry leaders in 2024 to expand its capabilities.
NET’s partnership with Microsoft was focused on enabling enterprise customers to deploy AI models across devices, network edges and cloud environments by leveraging ONNX runtime. Kyndryl and Cloudflare have collaborated to drive enterprise network transformation, multi-cloud Innovation and Zero trust Security.