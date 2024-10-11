We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Air Industries (AIRI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Air Industries (AIRI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $5.60, indicating a +0.18% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.
Shares of the maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors witnessed a loss of 9.25% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Air Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Air Industries is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.83 million, up 4.39% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $55.18 million. These totals would mark changes of +92.31% and +7.11%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Air Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Air Industries is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.