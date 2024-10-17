Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Banner (BANR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Banner (BANR - Free Report) reported revenue of $153.74 million, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.30, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $152.95 million, representing a surprise of +0.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Banner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 64.3%.
  • Net (charge-offs) recoveries / Average loans receivable: 0% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent): 3.7% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total non-performing loans: $43.01 million versus $30.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total non-performing assets: $45.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.61 million.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $14.88 billion versus $14.83 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total non-interest income: $18.06 million compared to the $18.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income: $135.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $134.69 million.
  • Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent): $139.01 million compared to the $137.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage banking operations: $3.18 million versus $3.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Banner here>>>

Shares of Banner have returned +11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Banner Corporation (BANR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise