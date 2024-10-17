Back to top

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN - Free Report) reported $1.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion, representing a surprise of +1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Huntington Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.4% versus 60.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net charge-offs / Average total loans and leases: 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $181.89 billion compared to the $180.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $784 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $780.08 million.
  • Total nonaccrual loans and leases: $738 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $752.33 million.
  • Wealth and asset management revenue: $93 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $92.04 million.
  • Customer deposit and loan fees: $86 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $84.60 million.
  • Payments and cash management revenue: $158 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $156.97 million.
  • Leasing revenue: $19 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $22.65 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $523 million versus $507.41 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Capital markets and advisory fees: $78 million versus $76.14 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Huntington Bancshares have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

