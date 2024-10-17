We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Huntington Bancshares (HBAN - Free Report) reported $1.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion, representing a surprise of +1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Huntington Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency Ratio: 59.4% versus 60.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net charge-offs / Average total loans and leases: 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
- Average Balance - Total earning assets: $181.89 billion compared to the $180.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total nonperforming assets: $784 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $780.08 million.
- Total nonaccrual loans and leases: $738 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $752.33 million.
- Wealth and asset management revenue: $93 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $92.04 million.
- Customer deposit and loan fees: $86 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $84.60 million.
- Payments and cash management revenue: $158 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $156.97 million.
- Leasing revenue: $19 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $22.65 million.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $523 million versus $507.41 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Capital markets and advisory fees: $78 million versus $76.14 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Huntington Bancshares have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.