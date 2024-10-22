Back to top

Community Financial (CBU) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Community Financial System (CBU - Free Report) reported $189.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $186.6 million, representing a surprise of +1.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Community Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3%.
  • Efficiency ratio (GAAP): 65.7% compared to the 65% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $76.20 million versus $73.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fully tax-equivalent net interest income: $113.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113.40 million.
Shares of Community Financial have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

