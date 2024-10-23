We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Boeing (BA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Boeing (BA - Free Report) reported $17.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. EPS of -$10.44 for the same period compares to -$3.26 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.84 billion, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$10.34.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Boeing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Deliveries - Total: 116 compared to the 115 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737: 92 versus 87 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787: 14 versus 16 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767: 6 compared to the 8 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777: 4 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.
- Total revenues- Global Services: $4.90 billion compared to the $5.08 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.
- Total Revenues- Defense, Space & Security: $5.54 billion compared to the $5.86 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
- Total Revenues- Commercial Airplanes: $7.44 billion compared to the $7.54 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.
- Total Revenues- Unallocated items, eliminations and other: -$40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$43.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.5%.
- Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services: $834 million compared to the $908.49 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Earnings/(loss) from operations- Commercial Airplanes: -$4.02 billion versus -$1.85 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Earnings/(loss) from operations- Defense Space & Security: -$2.38 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$1.24 billion.
Shares of Boeing have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.