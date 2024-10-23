Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Boeing (BA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Boeing (BA - Free Report) reported $17.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. EPS of -$10.44 for the same period compares to -$3.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.84 billion, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$10.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boeing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Deliveries - Total: 116 compared to the 115 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737: 92 versus 87 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787: 14 versus 16 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767: 6 compared to the 8 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777: 4 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.
  • Total revenues- Global Services: $4.90 billion compared to the $5.08 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.
  • Total Revenues- Defense, Space & Security: $5.54 billion compared to the $5.86 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
  • Total Revenues- Commercial Airplanes: $7.44 billion compared to the $7.54 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.
  • Total Revenues- Unallocated items, eliminations and other: -$40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$43.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.5%.
  • Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services: $834 million compared to the $908.49 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Earnings/(loss) from operations- Commercial Airplanes: -$4.02 billion versus -$1.85 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Earnings/(loss) from operations- Defense Space & Security: -$2.38 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$1.24 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Boeing here>>>

Shares of Boeing have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Boeing Company (BA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise