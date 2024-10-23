In the latest trading session, Dynatrace (
Dynatrace (DT) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dynatrace (DT - Free Report) closed at $53.25, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.92% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.96%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.6%.
The software intellegence company's stock has climbed by 2.04% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dynatrace in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.32, reflecting a 3.23% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $404.4 million, up 14.99% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $1.63 billion, indicating changes of +6.67% and +13.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dynatrace. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Dynatrace is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Dynatrace is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 41.81. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.83 for its industry.
It's also important to note that DT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.84.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
