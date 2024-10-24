Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Western Digital (WDC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Western Digital (WDC - Free Report) reported $4.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 48.9%. EPS of $1.78 for the same period compares to -$1.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11 billion, representing a surprise of -0.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Western Digital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Units shipments (Total HDD Units): 13.2 million versus 12.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- Flash: $1.88 billion compared to the $2.05 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- HDD: $2.21 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +85.2% change.
  • Gross profit- HDD: $843 million versus $764.66 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Flash: $732 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $765.60 million.
Shares of Western Digital have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

