Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, AppFolio (APPF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) reported $205.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.4%. EPS of $1.30 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $198.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02, the EPS surprise was +27.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AppFolio performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other: $1.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.8%.
  • Revenue- Value Added Services: $157.73 million compared to the $151.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28% year over year.
  • Revenue- Core solutions: $46.03 million versus $45.29 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for AppFolio here>>>

Shares of AppFolio have returned -16.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise