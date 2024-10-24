Back to top

First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $251.9 million, down 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $249.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was -10.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Interstate BancSystem performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP): 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 61.9% versus 62.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking revenues: $1.70 million versus $2.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest Income: $46.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.53 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $205.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $206.67 million.
Shares of First Interstate BancSystem have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

