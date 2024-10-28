Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported $113.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.2%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $110.8 million, representing a surprise of +2.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WisdomTree, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • AUM - end of period: $112.6 billion versus $112.73 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Emerging Market Equity - End of period assets: $12.45 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.45 billion.
  • Fixed Income - End of period assets: $20.77 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.77 billion.
  • Leveraged & Inverse - End of period assets: $2.08 billion compared to the $2.08 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Alternatives - End of period assets: $470 million compared to the $470.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Commodity & Currency - End of period assets: $23.03 billion compared to the $23.03 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Alternatives: $54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.96 million.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Commodity & Currency: -$741 million versus -$740.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Emerging Markets Equity: -$20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$19.98 million.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Fixed Income: -$897 million versus -$896.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Advisory fees: $101.66 million compared to the $102.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Other income: $11.51 million compared to the $8.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +200.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for WisdomTree, Inc. here>>>

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

