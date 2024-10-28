Back to top

Saia (SAIA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Saia (SAIA - Free Report) reported $842.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $3.46 for the same period compares to $3.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $835.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.53, the EPS surprise was -1.98%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Saia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Ratio: 85.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 85%.
  • LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Tonnage: 1,605 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,571.57 KTon.
  • LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Revenue Per Hundredweight(CWT): $25.64 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.80.
Shares of Saia have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

