AutoNation (AN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
AutoNation (AN - Free Report) reported $6.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. EPS of $4.02 for the same period compares to $5.54 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.48, the EPS surprise was -10.27%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how AutoNation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Unit sales - Total - Retail: 129,604 compared to the 132,436 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle: $50,217 compared to the $49,865.59 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle: $26,205 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $26,718.89.
- Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Finance and insurance: $2,588 versus $2,722.11 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Unit sales - Used Vehicle - Retail: 66,454 compared to the 69,827 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Parts and service: $1.17 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
- Revenue- Finance and insurance net: $335.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $356.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.2%.
- Revenue- Used Vehicle: $1.90 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year.
- Revenue- New Vehicle: $3.17 billion versus $3.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.
- Revenue- Other: $7.20 million versus $7 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.
- Revenue- Used Vehicle- Retail: $1.74 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14%.
- Revenue- Used Vehicle- Wholesale: $160 million versus $158.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
Shares of AutoNation have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.