Compared to Estimates, Extra Space Storage (EXR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Extra Space Storage (EXR - Free Report) reported $824.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. EPS of $2.07 for the same period compares to $0.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $821.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03, the EPS surprise was +1.97%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Extra Space Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Property rental: $710.87 million versus $707.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
  • Management and franchise fees: $29.88 million versus $29.82 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.
  • Tenant insurance: $84.05 million compared to the $83.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year.
  • Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted: $0.91 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.12.
Shares of Extra Space Storage have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

