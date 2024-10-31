Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Etsy (ETSY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) reported $662.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $653.83 million, representing a surprise of +1.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Etsy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total GMS: $2.92 million compared to the $2.97 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Active buyers: 96,707 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 97,186.
  • Percent GMS ex-U.S. Domestic: 46% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 46.4%.
  • Active sellers: 8,522 versus 9,694 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Services: $186.34 million compared to the $179.28 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Marketplace: $476.08 million versus $474.64 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Etsy here>>>

Shares of Etsy have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise