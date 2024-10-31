Aflac (AFL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Aflac (
AFL Quick Quote AFL - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.95 billion, down 40.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.16, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.65 billion, representing a surprise of -36.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.70.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Aflac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac U.S. 47.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 45.5%. Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac Japan: 20% versus 20.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac Japan: 41.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 67%. Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac U.S. 38% versus 38.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan: $2.38 billion versus $2.51 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.4% year over year. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income: $668 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $709.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income: $15 million versus $17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -54.6% change. Revenues- Total net earned premiums: $3.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%. Revenues- Net investment income: $1.01 billion versus $952.63 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change. Revenues- Other income (loss): $23 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $36.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -51.1%. Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other: $225 million compared to the $237.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +95.7% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Aflac here>>>
Shares of Aflac have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Aflac (AFL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2024, Aflac (AFL - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.95 billion, down 40.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.16, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.65 billion, representing a surprise of -36.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.70.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Aflac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Aflac here>>>
- Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac U.S. 47.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 45.5%.
- Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac Japan: 20% versus 20.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac Japan: 41.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 67%.
- Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac U.S. 38% versus 38.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan: $2.38 billion versus $2.51 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.
- Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.4% year over year.
- Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income: $668 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $709.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.
- Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income: $15 million versus $17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -54.6% change.
- Revenues- Total net earned premiums: $3.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $1.01 billion versus $952.63 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
- Revenues- Other income (loss): $23 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $36.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -51.1%.
- Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other: $225 million compared to the $237.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +95.7% year over year.
Shares of Aflac have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.