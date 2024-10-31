Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Merit Medical (MMSI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Merit Medical (MMSI - Free Report) reported $339.85 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $335.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80, the EPS surprise was +7.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Merit Medical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Intervention: $137.93 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $136.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Intervention: $90.77 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $91.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
  • Revenue- Endoscopy: $16.99 million versus $16.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +85.8% change.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- OEM: $43.39 million versus $43.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular: $322.86 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $321.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Custom Procedural Solutions: $50.77 million compared to the $47.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
Shares of Merit Medical have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

