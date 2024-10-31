Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX - Free Report) reported $130.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. EPS of $1.02 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Northwest Pipe Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems: $44.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe: $85.92 million versus $86.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
  • Gross profit- Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems: $10.39 million compared to the $9.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit- Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe: $16.63 million compared to the $15.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Northwest Pipe Co. here>>>

Shares of Northwest Pipe Co. have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise