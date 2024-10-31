Back to top

Hub Group (HUBG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Hub Group (HUBG - Free Report) reported revenue of $986.89 million, down 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +6.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hub Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenue- Intermodal and Transportation Solutions: $559.97 million compared to the $599.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.
  • Operating Revenue- Inter-segment eliminations: -$33.92 million compared to the -$25.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
  • Operating Revenue- Logistics: $460.85 million compared to the $478.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
Shares of Hub Group have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

