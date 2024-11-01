Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cardinal (CAH) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) reported revenue of $52.28 billion, down 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.88, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $51.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64, the EPS surprise was +14.63%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cardinal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions: $47.99 billion compared to the $47.22 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $1.19 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion.
  • Revenue- Medical Products and Distribution: $3.12 billion compared to the $3.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.
  • Segment profit- Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions: $530 million versus $459.78 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment profit- Other: $104 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $104.27 million.
  • Segment profit- Global Medical Products and Distribution: $8 million compared to the $27.06 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Cardinal have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

