Dominion Energy (D) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.94 billion, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.09 billion, representing a surprise of -3.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dominion Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total operating revenue - Dominion Energy Virginia: $2.76 billion versus $2.73 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total operating revenue - Contracted Energy: $260 million compared to the $322.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total operating revenue - Dominion Energy South Carolina: $848 million versus $985.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Dominion Energy have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

