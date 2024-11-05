Back to top

Image: Bigstock

EverQuote (EVER) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

EverQuote (EVER - Free Report) reported $144.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 162.7%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to -$0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $140.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was +63.16%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EverQuote performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Variable Marketing Margin: $43.93 million compared to the $40.15 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $130.01 million versus $126.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +201.8% change.
  • Revenue- Home and Renters: $14.14 million versus $13.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.9% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $0.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.64 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for EverQuote here>>>

Shares of EverQuote have returned -17.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise