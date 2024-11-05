Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Gogo (GOGO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Gogo (GOGO - Free Report) reported revenue of $100.53 million, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.12, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $96.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was +140.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gogo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Aircraft Online - Narrowband satellite: 4,180 compared to the 4,211 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average monthly connectivity service revenue per aircraft online - ATG: $3,497 versus $3,473.90 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Aircraft online - Total ATG: 7,016 versus 6,979 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Units Sold - Business Aviation - ATG: 214 versus 163 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average monthly connectivity service revenue per aircraft online - Narrowband satellite: $332 versus $310.04 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Units Sold - Business Aviation - Narrowband satellite: 39 compared to the 41 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average equipment revenue per unit sold - Narrowband satellite: $46 versus $43 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average equipment revenue per unit sold - ATG: $75 compared to the $76.75 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Service revenue: $81.86 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $80.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
  • Revenue- Equipment revenue: $18.67 million versus $16.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.
Shares of Gogo have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

