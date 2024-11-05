Back to top

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS - Free Report) reported $196.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 78.3%. EPS of -$0.46 for the same period compares to -$1.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $198.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.32, the EPS surprise was -43.75%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Apellis Pharmaceuticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product revenue, net: $176.57 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $189.09 million.
  • Revenue- Licensing and other revenue: $20.26 million versus $9.50 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Product Revenue- EMPAVELI: $24.61 million compared to the $24.61 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Product Revenue- SYFOVRE: $151.96 million versus $162.36 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

