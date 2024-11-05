Back to top

Compared to Estimates, LGI Homes (LGIH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, LGI Homes (LGIH - Free Report) reported revenue of $651.85 million, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.95, compared to $2.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $641.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.53, the EPS surprise was +16.60%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how LGI Homes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Community Count at end of period: 138 compared to the 136 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • ASP (Average sales price of homes closed): $371 million versus $365.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Home Closings: 1,757 compared to the 1,757 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of LGI Homes have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

