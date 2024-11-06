Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR - Free Report) reported $371.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was +7.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Select Water Solutions, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Chemical Technologies: $55.31 million compared to the $63.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30% year over year.
  • Revenue- Water Services: $234.02 million versus $214.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.
  • Revenue- Water infrastructure: $82.02 million compared to the $74.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.5% year over year.
  • Gross Profit before D&A- Water Services: $47.98 million compared to the $48.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit before D&A- Chemical Technologies: $6.86 million compared to the $9.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit before D&A- Water infrastructure: $46.51 million compared to the $38.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

