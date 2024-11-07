Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Albemarle (ALB) Q3 Earnings

Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 41.4%. EPS of -$1.55 for the same period compares to $2.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.31, the EPS surprise was -400.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Albemarle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Energy Storage: $767.29 million versus $768.14 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -54.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Ketjen: $245.03 million versus $278.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.
  • Net Sales- Specialties: $342.38 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $343.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$23.14 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$43.38 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Ketjen: $35.47 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $35.20 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialties: $56.27 million compared to the $61.70 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Storage: $142.89 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $98.74 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Albemarle here>>>

Shares of Albemarle have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

