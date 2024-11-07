Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD - Free Report) reported revenue of $43 million, down 24.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.68, compared to -$4.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.11 million, representing a surprise of +2.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$3.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Allbirds, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Stores: 34 compared to the 41 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- International: $10.96 million versus $9.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.3% change.
  • Net Revenue- United States: $32.04 million compared to the $33.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Allbirds, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise