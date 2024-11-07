Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Haemonetics (HAE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) reported $345.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $343.02 million, representing a surprise of +0.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Haemonetics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- Plasma: $138.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.
  • Net revenues- Hospital: $138.42 million versus $138.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.2% change.
  • Net revenues- Blood Center: $68.53 million compared to the $66.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.
Shares of Haemonetics have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

