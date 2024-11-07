Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Warby Parker (WRBY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY - Free Report) reported revenue of $192.45 million, up 13.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189.45 million, representing a surprise of +1.58%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Warby Parker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Customers: 2.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.42 million.
  • Average Revenue per Customer: $305 versus $307.31 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Store Count at the end of the period: 269 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 267.
Shares of Warby Parker have returned +20.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

