Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bentley Systems (BSY) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY - Free Report) reported revenue of $335.17 million, up 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $339.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the EPS surprise was -4.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bentley Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue - YoY growth: 9.3% compared to the 10.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR): $1.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion.
  • Revenue - Subscriptions - YoY growth: 12% versus 12.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions and licenses: $314.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $316.17 million.
  • Revenues- Services: $20.66 million compared to the $23.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions: $303.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $305.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.
  • Revenues- Perpetual licenses: $11.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%.
Shares of Bentley Systems have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

