Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Krispy Kreme (DNUT - Free Report) reported $379.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. EPS of -$0.01 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.


