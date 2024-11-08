Back to top

Appian (APPN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Appian (APPN - Free Report) reported $154.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to -$0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $150.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09, the EPS surprise was +266.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Appian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscriptions gross margin: 88.6% versus 89.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Professional services gross margin: 25.6% compared to the 28.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $30.93 million compared to the $32.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscriptions: $123.12 million compared to the $118.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.6% year over year.
Shares of Appian have returned +25.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

