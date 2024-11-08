Back to top

Motorola (MSI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Motorola (MSI - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.79 billion, up 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.74, compared to $3.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.38, the EPS surprise was +10.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Motorola performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Products and Systems Integration: $1.78 billion versus $1.76 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.
  • Net sales- Software and Services: $1.01 billion versus $998.67 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
  • Net sales from products: $1.67 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.
  • Net sales from services: $1.12 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Software and Services Segment: $308 million compared to the $310.02 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Products and Systems Integration Segment: $522 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $486.17 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Motorola here>>>

Shares of Motorola have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

