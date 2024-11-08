Axon (AXON) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Axon Enterprise (
AXON Quick Quote AXON - Free Report) reported revenue of $544.27 million, up 31.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.45, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $527.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22, the EPS surprise was +18.85%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Axon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Annual recurring revenue: $885 versus $922.30 estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales- Software and Sensors: $322.54 million compared to the $328.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.5% year over year. Revenue- TASER: $221.73 million versus $199.21 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.4% change. Net Sales- Services- Software and Sensors: $202.51 million versus $207.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.9% change. Net Sales- Products- Software and Sensors: $120.03 million versus $120.54 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.5% change. Net Sales- Products- TASER: $207.87 million versus $184.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.5% change. Net Sales- Services- TASER: $13.86 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50.7%. Net Sales- Products: $327.90 million versus $305.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.9% change. Net Sales- Services: $216.37 million versus $219.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.7% change. Net Sales- Products- TASER- Extended warranties: $9.73 million versus $9.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change. Net Sales- Products- TASER- Other: $7.45 million compared to the $4.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64.8% year over year. Net sales by Product- Software and Sensors segment- Axon Body: $70.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.1%. View all Key Company Metrics for Axon here>>>
Shares of Axon have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
