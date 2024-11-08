Back to top

MannKind (MNKD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

MannKind (MNKD - Free Report) reported $70.08 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 36.7%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $77.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MannKind performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Royalties- collaborations: $27.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34%.
  • Revenues- Revenue- collaborations and services: $23.27 million compared to the $22.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +77.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net revenue- commercial product sales: $19.73 million versus $23.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.
Shares of MannKind have returned +15.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

