Company News for Nov 11, 2024

  • NRG Energy Inc.’s ((NRG - Free Report) ) shares fell 0.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.85, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05.
  • Shares of Fluor Corp. ((FLR - Free Report) ) plummeted 13.6% after posting third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.51, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.
  • RB Global Inc.’s ((RBA - Free Report) ) shares advanced 2.8% after reporting third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.71, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62. 
  • Shares of Paramount Global ((PARAA - Free Report) ) rose 0.1% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.49, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40.

