New Strong Sell Stocks for November 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bruker Corporation (BRKR - Free Report) is a scientific instruments company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC - Free Report) is a metals processing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC - Free Report) is a customer experience management company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


